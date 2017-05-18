Bolinger: Proud of work
Embattled Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger resigned Wednesday, announcing to her administrative staff and faculty that she will be leaving Madison Consolidated Schools on May 31 to take the helm of a district in Chesterton, Ind. Bolinger will become superintendent of Duneland School Corporation on July 1. The district is about twice the size of MCS, with about 5,800 students, 775 employees and 11 facilities.
