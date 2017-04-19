Woman found dead behind Chesterton bu...

Woman found dead behind Chesterton business

Chesterton police said a woman was found slumped at the wheel of a Ford SUV Wednesday morning, April 19, 2017, behind the businesses in the 100 block of South Calumet Avenue downtown. Police have ruled the case a homicide.

