Man charged in Chesterton slaying had past arrests in California, Indiana

A Hobart man charged in the slaying of a Chesterton bartender had been charged years ago in California with making death threats and harrassing telephone calls, according to court records. Christopher Mark Dillard, who was charged Friday with murder in the death of 24-year-old Nicole Gland, had been charged in California in 2000 with one count of criminal death threats and four counts of harassing by telephone, according to court records.

