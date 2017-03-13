Terre Haute Man Killed When Hit By Semi In Porter CountySaturday,...
Indiana State Police say that a vehicle parked on the outer shoulder of I-94 was hit by a semi; causing the parked vehicle to hit its driver and kill him. Troopers say that at approximately 1:27 a.m., this morning a semi-truck owned by JTL Carriers LLC out of Franklin, Wisconsin, and driven by 72 year old James T. Moore, of Inkster, Michigan was west bound on I-94 at the 27 mile marker when he went over the white fog line on the outer shoulder and hit a parked vehicle.
