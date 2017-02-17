Maple Sugar Time Festival at National...

Maple Sugar Time Festival at National Lakeshore

Enjoy a taste of spring at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore's 39th annual Maple Sugar Time festival. In addition to the free, ranger-led tours of the sugaring operation at historic Chellberg Farm, a pancake breakfast will be available for purchase from the Chesterton Lion's Club.

