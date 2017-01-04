3 Indiana siblings studying at same medical school together
It also just so happens they ended up at the same university - and they have the matching white coats to prove it. The oldest, Asad Torabi, 27, is in his fourth year at Indiana University's School of Medicine in Gary, while Sara, 26, is in her third year, and Rana, the youngest, is in her second year.
