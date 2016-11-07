"Jurors Awarded a University of Virginia Administrator $3...
"JURORS AWARDED A UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA ADMINISTRATOR $3 MILLION MONDAY FOR HER PORTRAYAL IN A NOW-DISCREDITED ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE ARTICLE ABOUT THE SCHOOL'S HANDLING OF A BRUTAL GANG RAPE A FRATERNITY HOUSE," AP reports tonight, adding, "Jurors found that the magazine and its publisher, Wenner Media, acted with actual malice because they republished the article on Dec. 5 with an editor's note after they knew about the problems with Jackie's story. The jury also found that Erdely acted with actual malice on six claims: two statements in the article and four statements to media outlets after the story was published.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.com.
Add your comments below
Chesterton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec 5
|Samantha from OR
|2
|Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11)
|Dec 5
|Karen Cooper-Okazaki
|2
|ICA Allstars/Coach
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|1
|laura flick (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Eric h
|9
|Review: Silhavy Creek Family Dental (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|JB Mad
|15
|What happened in C.P. murder case? (Mar '06)
|Jan '16
|Concerned
|31
|So in love with you! (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Nicole219
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesterton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC