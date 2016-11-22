Chesterton teen charged with battery of special needs student

A Chesterton High School student was arrested Friday for battery after he and his brother allegedly knocked down a student with special needs so forcefully the student almost flipped over backward, then smiled as they ran down the hall, according to a police report. Isiah Hilley, 18, of the 900 block of Beechwood Drive, Chesterton, faces a misdemeanor battery charge and was transported to Porter County Jail, according to Chesterton police.

