Chesterton teen charged with battery ...

Chesterton teen charged with battery of special needs student

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 22, 2016 Read more: Chicago Tribune

A Chesterton High School student was arrested Friday for battery after he and his brother allegedly knocked down a student with special needs so forcefully the student almost flipped over backward, then smiled as they ran down the hall, according to a police report. Isiah Hilley, 18, of the 900 block of Beechwood Drive, Chesterton, faces a misdemeanor battery charge and was transported to Porter County Jail, according to Chesterton police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesterton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mom and two kids STRANDED!! Dec 5 Samantha from OR 2
Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11) Dec 5 Karen Cooper-Okazaki 2
ICA Allstars/Coach Nov '16 anonymous 1
laura flick (Aug '11) Oct '16 Eric h 9
Review: Silhavy Creek Family Dental (Jun '13) Oct '16 JB Mad 15
News What happened in C.P. murder case? (Mar '06) Jan '16 Concerned 31
So in love with you! (Nov '15) Nov '15 Nicole219 1
See all Chesterton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesterton Forum Now

Chesterton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesterton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Chesterton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC