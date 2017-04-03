Driver killed after vehicle overturns...

Driver killed after vehicle overturns, strikes tree in Chester County

Thursday Mar 23

Troopers say the single-vehicle wreck happened at 2:50 p.m. on SC 97 near Wellridge Road east of the town of Chester. They said a 2014 Chevy Traverse was heading west on SC 97, went off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

Chester, SC

