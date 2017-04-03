Driver killed after vehicle overturns, strikes tree in Chester County
Troopers say the single-vehicle wreck happened at 2:50 p.m. on SC 97 near Wellridge Road east of the town of Chester. They said a 2014 Chevy Traverse was heading west on SC 97, went off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember an orange mustang with pur... (Mar '15)
|Mar 21
|Blah
|2
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar 11
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb '17
|Annoyed
|2
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC