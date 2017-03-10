Confederate Constitution displayed at...

Confederate Constitution displayed at UGA

Friday Mar 10

Visitors to the Hargrett Rare Books and Manuscript Library, part of the University of Georgia's Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, look over the only surviving copy of Confederate Constitution on Friday. The constitution, signed March 11, 1861 by 50 members of the Congress of Delegates from the seceding Southern states, is in fragile condition and is displayed at UGA each year on the weekday closest to March 11. Recovered by Felix G. DeFontaine the 148 1/2-inch-long constitution is made of five sheepskin sheets and written in iron-oxide ink.

Chester, SC

