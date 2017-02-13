Williamson teams up with Heybo Outdoors
Elite Series angler Jason Williamson has partnered with Chester, S.C.-based apparel company Heybo Outdoors for the 2017 season. Heybo started three years ago as a t-shirt and hat company, but has since branched out into outerwear and casualwear and Williamson is anxious to work with the company on catering to the freshwater fishing market.
