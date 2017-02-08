Ruth's Salad Charlotte NC Expands Recall of Ruth's Salads Pimento ...
Ruth's Salads Charlotte, NC is expanding the recall of Ruth's Salads Pimento Cheese Spreads packed in Chester, SC. The products involved include: Ruth's Original Pimento Spread 7oz; Ruth's Original Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth's Original Pimento Spread 24 oz.; Ruth's Old Fashion Pimento Spread 16 oz.; Ruth's Jalapeno Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth's Lite Pimento Spread 12 oz.; and Ruth's Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans 12 oz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US Food and Drug Administration.
Add your comments below
Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb 3
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC