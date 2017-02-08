Ruth's Salad Charlotte NC Expands Rec...

Ruth's Salad Charlotte NC Expands Recall of Ruth's Salads Pimento

Ruth's Salads Charlotte, NC is expanding the recall of Ruth's Salads Pimento Cheese Spreads packed in Chester, SC. The products involved include: Ruth's Original Pimento Spread 7oz; Ruth's Original Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth's Original Pimento Spread 24 oz.; Ruth's Old Fashion Pimento Spread 16 oz.; Ruth's Jalapeno Pimento Spread 12 oz.; Ruth's Lite Pimento Spread 12 oz.; and Ruth's Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans 12 oz.

