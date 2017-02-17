Guilty pleas heard in General Session...

Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court -

23 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Jared Hampton Homesley, 25, of 391 Broad River Road, Pomaria, possession of a controlled substance, first offense, $300 fine and costs and assessments as applicable. Also charged with reckless driving, $200 fine and costs and assessments as applicable.

