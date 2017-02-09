Charlotte company expands recall of pimento spread to include additional products
B&H Foods of Charlotte has expanded its recall of Ruth's pimento spreads to include more products that were packed at the Chester, SC, plant. The products were distributed at retail supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb 3
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC