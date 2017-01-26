Weather interferes with weekend sport...

Monday Jan 9

Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Kershaw County high school athletic events scheduled for the weekend were postponed and, in the instance of the Bearcat Invitational at Rock Hill, cancelled. On the basketball hardwood, Camden's doubleheader at Fairfield Central last Friday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Winnsboro.

