LCI Promotes Gray to Regional Operations Mgr.
Lippert Components Inc. recently promoted Jason Gray to regional operations manager, working with LCI teams in Fitzgerald, Ga., Chester, S.C., and Denver, Pa. According to a press release, Gray will continue to act as general manager of plant 16 in Fitzgerald while extending his oversight to plant 209 in Chester and plant 7 in Denver.
Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics?
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Chester Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|11
