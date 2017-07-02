Sheriff Jim Oa Sullivana s skills camp delivers lessons on and off the football field
More than 150 youngsters from the Chesapeake area received football coaching and mentorship from high school coaches, players, and Chesapeak The Santa House of Midtown Portsmouth was here to tell us about their 2nd Annual Christmas in July Car Show and Toy Drive. CHESAPEAKE - Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan grew up the child of a single parent, and can relate to many of the youngsters who attended his three-day football camp.
