7 Cities Pro-Am Basketball League returns to Norfolk
More than 150 youngsters from the Chesapeake area received football coaching and mentorship from high school coaches, players, and Chesapeak The Santa House of Midtown Portsmouth was here to tell us about their 2nd Annual Christmas in July Car Show and Toy Drive. NORFOLK - Now in its 13th season, the 7 Cities Pro-Am Basketball League is back in Norfolk.
