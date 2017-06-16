Virginia teacher charged with selling...

Virginia teacher charged with selling heroin near school property

Friday Jun 16

Portsmouth Police say a Chesapeake man turned himself in Thursday morning on drug charges. A source tells 8News affiliate WAVY the man is a teacher at I.C. Norcom High School.

A source tells 8News affiliate WAVY the man is a teacher at I.C. Norcom High School.

