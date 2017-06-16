Virginia teacher charged with selling heroin near school property
Portsmouth Police say a Chesapeake man turned himself in Thursday morning on drug charges. A source tells 8News affiliate WAVY the man is a teacher at I.C. Norcom High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Injudgement
|1,546,239
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,802
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Cristina
|273
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Sandra Woodhouse
|96
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC