Virginia pastor arrested for knowingly transmitting STDs
Church officials tell affiliate WTKR that 40 year-old Andre Leaphart is an Associate Pastor at the Fellowship United Church of Christ in Chesapeake. Police said on April 12 a Hampton man told authorities that he contracted a sexually transmitted disease from the Leaphart.
