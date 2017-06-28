Virginia pastor arrested for knowingl...

Virginia pastor arrested for knowingly transmitting STDs

Wednesday Jun 28

Church officials tell affiliate WTKR that 40 year-old Andre Leaphart is an Associate Pastor at the Fellowship United Church of Christ in Chesapeake. Police said on April 12 a Hampton man told authorities that he contracted a sexually transmitted disease from the Leaphart.

