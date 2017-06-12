Virginia authorities: 3 men charged in police shooting
Local news outlets report 20-year-old James Cole Gregory, 27-year-old Allen Jamal Ralph and 29-year-old Leonard Allen Morrison III face counts including robbery and firearm use allegedly involved with crimes at GameStop stores in Hampton and Chesapeake. Hampton police say Morrison grabbed an officer's gun and exchanged fire Monday afternoon when he and one officer were shot.
