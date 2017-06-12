Virginia authorities: 3 men charged i...

Virginia authorities: 3 men charged in police shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Local news outlets report 20-year-old James Cole Gregory, 27-year-old Allen Jamal Ralph and 29-year-old Leonard Allen Morrison III face counts including robbery and firearm use allegedly involved with crimes at GameStop stores in Hampton and Chesapeake. Hampton police say Morrison grabbed an officer's gun and exchanged fire Monday afternoon when he and one officer were shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Incognito4Ever 1,545,510
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Logic Trumps Faith 63,779
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 2 hr Cristina 273
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) 4 hr Sandra Woodhouse 96
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) 5 hr Martin garey 6
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) 8 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 9 hr Me-n-yo-mama 855
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC