Two Chesapeake track stars sprint into final, semifinal rounds at USATF Outdoor Championships

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

SACRAMENTO, CA - University of Texas senior Byron Robinson finished second in Saturday's 400-meter hurdle semifinal, just behind Eric Futch from the University of Florida. With a time of 48.71, the Chesapeake native is one of three finalists to advance to Sunday's championship final.

