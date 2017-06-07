Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesapeake

Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesapeake

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was coming off of the Chesapeake Expressway when the semi and the other vehicle collided on the eastbound side of Hillcrest, causing the semi to overturn. City officials said on Twitter that the eastbound side of Hillcrest Parkway will be closed for several hours between Edwin Drive and Battlefield Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,541,387
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
Officers Work 84 Hours 4 hr Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Chesapeake County was issued at June 08 at 4:27PM EDT

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC