Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesapeake
Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was coming off of the Chesapeake Expressway when the semi and the other vehicle collided on the eastbound side of Hillcrest, causing the semi to overturn. City officials said on Twitter that the eastbound side of Hillcrest Parkway will be closed for several hours between Edwin Drive and Battlefield Boulevard.
