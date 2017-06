State Police Searching for Missing Woman from Chesapeake

THE CHESAPEAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR JUANITA COFFIELD, RACE: WHITE, SEX: FEMALE, AGE 76 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5'5", WEIGHT 115 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON JUNE 3, 2017, AT 0530 HOURS WHEN SHE LEFT HER RESIDENCE AT 1820 BENEFIT ROAD, CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, ON FOOT.

