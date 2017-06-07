Search warrant reveals contact between missing Norfolk mother and Chesapeake man
A recently unsealed search warrant from the Norfolk Police Department show a missing mother had contact with a Chesapeake man leading up to her January disappearance. Gerald's family called her disappearance in January "extremely" out of character, telling police that she is a "Facebook junkie" who is always posting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,541,079
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Tue
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Jun 5
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC