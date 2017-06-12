Rutgers makes top 10 of Virginia 3-st...

Rutgers makes top 10 of Virginia 3-star DT Jalen Alexander

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Sunday, Western Branch three-star defensive tackle Jalen Alexander released his top 10 list of schools, which included Rutgers . Also on the list are West Virginia, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Army and Temple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,544,910
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Well Well 63,769
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Dan gMe 104
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 11 Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC