Rutgers makes top 10 of Virginia 3-star DT Jalen Alexander
Sunday, Western Branch three-star defensive tackle Jalen Alexander released his top 10 list of schools, which included Rutgers . Also on the list are West Virginia, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Army and Temple.
