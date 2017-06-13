Police: Chesapeake robbery suspects b...

Police: Chesapeake robbery suspects believed to be connected to Hampton shooting

Tuesday Jun 13

Chesapeake say detectives believe the suspects of a Monday morning robbery were involved in an incident in Hampton in which a police officer was shot and injured. Chesapeake officers were dispatched to a Game Stop on Sam's Drive for a robbery around 10:10 a.m. It was reported that two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money.

