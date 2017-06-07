ODU's Rutherford readies for Major Le...

ODU's Rutherford readies for Major League Baseball Draft

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Old Dominion shortstop Zach Rutherford is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award - presented to the nation's best college shortstop. So the Chesapeake native, known for his slick fielding, is capable of handling just about anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,543,213
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 59 min Chelsea 2028 63,751
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC