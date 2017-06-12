New police chief brings his experience to Middletown
Middletown residents will see a new face in town on July 1 when Gary Benedict Jr. takes over as police chief. Benedict, who won the council's approval Monday night for the position, is chief of police in Avon, a small town in western New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,543,457
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|INTERCOURSE ABSENT
|63,756
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 8
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC