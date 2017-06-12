New police chief brings his experienc...

New police chief brings his experience to Middletown

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Middletown residents will see a new face in town on July 1 when Gary Benedict Jr. takes over as police chief. Benedict, who won the council's approval Monday night for the position, is chief of police in Avon, a small town in western New York.

