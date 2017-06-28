Myriad Provisions Expands to Virginia Beach
Previously headquartered in College Station, the premier Texas firm, Myriad Provisions outgrew its roots this spring as they move their headquarter office to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Director of Operations William Johnson, has his Assistant Director, Jesus Martinez taking over the local College Station clients while Johnson plants new roots and expands the client portfolio in Virginia.
