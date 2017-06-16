Man wanted for murder of Chesapeake m...

Man wanted for murder of Chesapeake mom is the biological father of her son, says family

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Family members of a Chesapeake mom found dead inside an apartment say the man accused of her murder is no stranger. Virginia Beach Police say 36-year-old Keisa Overby Staton was found dead inside an apartment in the 700 block of Gourmet Way Her brother-in-law, Nasheen Staton, says they were all together just three days prior for Keisa's oldest daughter's graduation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,547,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Tue Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 18 Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC