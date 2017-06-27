Lidl to open Chesapeake store July 13
German discount grocer Lidl is opening its second wave of U.S. stores, including one in Chesapeake, at 8 a.m. July 13. The opening of the Chesapeake store at 4033 Portsmouth Blvd. will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m., according to a news release. Lidl also announced plans to build a fourth regional headquarters and distribution center in Cartersville, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|JCPete
|1,550,321
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Aimee Hagen
|105
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Avalon Arsenal
|44
|The after prison show
|Mon
|Number1fan
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC