Lidl to open Chesapeake store July 13

German discount grocer Lidl is opening its second wave of U.S. stores, including one in Chesapeake, at 8 a.m. July 13. The opening of the Chesapeake store at 4033 Portsmouth Blvd. will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m., according to a news release. Lidl also announced plans to build a fourth regional headquarters and distribution center in Cartersville, Georgia.

