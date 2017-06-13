First Warning Traffic - Tuesday road ...

First Warning Traffic - Tuesday road work in Chesapeake and most major bridges tonight.

Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 and June 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

