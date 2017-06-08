First Warning Traffic - Road closures in Norfolk and Chesapeake ...
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Repair work will require the closure of the Great Bridge Bridge overnight on Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour via the Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Badjudgment
|1,543,365
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,755
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 8
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC