First Warning Traffic - Road closures in Norfolk and Chesapeake ...

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Repair work will require the closure of the Great Bridge Bridge overnight on Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour via the Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.

