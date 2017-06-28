First Warning Traffic - Great Bridge ...

First Warning Traffic - Great Bridge Bridge closure tonight and road work for Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE: Great Bridge Bridge on Battlefield Blvd. will close overnight tonight Wednesday, 6/28, 9pm-5am for more repair work following lightning strike. Detour: Rt 168 Bypass Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic from Friday night, June 30, to early Monday morning, July 3, and during the same hours Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday.

