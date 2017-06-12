Domestic violence shelters fill up as...

Domestic violence shelters fill up as school lets out

As schools are emptying out for the summer, domestic violence shelters are filling up. Many moms choose to wait until school is out to leave and that creates challenges for those who are trying to help them.

