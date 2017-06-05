Chesapeake's Ben and Alec Smith headed to Reebok Crossfit Games
All weekend in Atlanta, all eyes were on the Smith clan as they hopped, ran, and lifted their way through the CrossFit Games Atlantic Regionals. Ben Smith, the fittest man on Earth in 2015, finished third after moving all the way from 19th place on Day 1. The top Alec Smith, the middle sibling between Dane and Ben, was stellar all weekend, propping himself in the top five and finishing the weekend as the 2nd best performer out of the 40 competing.
