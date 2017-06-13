Chesapeakea s Rutherford, Yorktowna s...

Chesapeakea s Rutherford, Yorktowna s Pinder selected in Major League Draft

Tuesday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Chesapeake's Zach Rutherford and Yorktown's Chase Pinder both heard their names called in the Major League Draft. Rutherford, a short-stop out of Old Dominion University and Western Branch High School, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 169th overall pick.

