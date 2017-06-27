Chesapeake projected to be second mos...

Chesapeake projected to be second most populated city in Virginia by 2020

20 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Come 2020, Chesapeake is projected to be the second most populated city in Virginia, passing Norfolk. The University of Virginia released a new study, with projections showing a projected 253,355 people will call the city home.

Chesapeake, VA

