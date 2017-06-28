Chesapeake police seek suspect in 7-Eleven robberies
Officials say the man entered the 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and demanded money from the cashier. Detectives believe the same man robbed this store back on March 19. In both robberies, the suspect was dressed similarly and had his hand covered with fabric, implying he had a gun underneath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|7 min
|Ayers
|856
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,552,129
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|33 min
|Fugsworth
|63,873
|Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Lighthouse
|118
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Wayne
|45
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Fri
|Dr Jim
|2
|Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re...
|Thu
|Sumdum ho
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC