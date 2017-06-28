Chesapeake police seek suspect in 7-E...

Chesapeake police seek suspect in 7-Eleven robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Officials say the man entered the 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and demanded money from the cashier. Detectives believe the same man robbed this store back on March 19. In both robberies, the suspect was dressed similarly and had his hand covered with fabric, implying he had a gun underneath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 7 min Ayers 856
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min VetnorsGate 1,552,129
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min Fugsworth 63,873
News Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08) 3 hr Lighthouse 118
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 11 hr Wayne 45
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Fri Dr Jim 2
Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re... Thu Sumdum ho 2
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC