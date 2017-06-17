Chesapeake community hosts fundraiser...

Chesapeake community hosts fundraiser for 2 high school seniors involved in fatal crash

Saturday Jun 17

The families of both Kaitlyn Duffy and Sabrina Mundorff have received much support since the Great Bridge High school seniors were involved in a crash on May 19, 2017 . Friends of Duffy and Mundorff held a fundraiser at AJ Gators Sports Bar in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake, VA

