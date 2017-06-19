Chesapeake 10 mins ago 9:11 a.m.Woman...

Chesapeake 10 mins ago 9:11 a.m.Woman arrested after leading Chesapeake police on pursuit

Thursday Jun 22

A woman is facing charges after she refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading police on a chase from Chesapeake to Portsmouth. Chesapeake Police say an officer attempted to make a routine traffic stop at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Taylor Road and Portsmouth Boulevard.

