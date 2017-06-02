Chairs to be left vacant for graduating seniors involved in fatal crash
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two chairs will be left vacant at Great Bridge High School's graduation in honor of two seniors involved in a deadly crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Susanm
|1,538,944
|Richmond Police Alert Officers of Possible Reta... (Oct '09)
|35 min
|Affa
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|JAN
|850
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|Thu
|Edefaria
|1
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|May 30
|Found you
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC