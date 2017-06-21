Barricaded suspect, wanted for rape n...

Barricaded suspect, wanted for rape now faces a judge for preliminary hearing

Clifton Newsome is charged in Chesapeake with possession of a firearm by felon, brandishing firearm, assault and battery, failure to ID, failure to register as sex offender, rape, sodomy by force, and strangulation another causing injury. Many of those sexual assault related charges stem from a crime that police say happened on New Year's Day.

