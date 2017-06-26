After 2 years on the rise, Chesapeake...

After 2 years on the rise, Chesapeake blue crab population declines in 2017

After two years of growth, the overall population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay declined in 2017, according to the annual Blue Crab Advisory Report released Monday. The report says that while the 2017 estimated population of adult female blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay was higher than the target, the overall population was lower than it has been.

