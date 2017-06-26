After 2 years on the rise, Chesapeake blue crab population declines in 2017
After two years of growth, the overall population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay declined in 2017, according to the annual Blue Crab Advisory Report released Monday. The report says that while the 2017 estimated population of adult female blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay was higher than the target, the overall population was lower than it has been.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,549,225
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Stephanielaforge
|43
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Bat
|858
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 20
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC