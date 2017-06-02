1 displaced in apartment fire in Bowe...

1 displaced in apartment fire in Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

One person was displaced in a fire Friday morning that officials say was sparked from a burner on a stove. Dispatchers received a call for the fire around 5:45 a.m. Crews arrived on Sail Court five minutes later to five smoke showing from a two-story apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min RoxLo 1,538,503
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Donald Dangerfield 63,664
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) Thu maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach Thu Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) May 29 mav52 102
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC