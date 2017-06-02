1 displaced in apartment fire in Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake
One person was displaced in a fire Friday morning that officials say was sparked from a burner on a stove. Dispatchers received a call for the fire around 5:45 a.m. Crews arrived on Sail Court five minutes later to five smoke showing from a two-story apartment.
