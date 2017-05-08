Virginia is seeing more tornadoes than usual this year, but it's not a sign of a trend
But most of this year's tornadoes have been very brief, and none has reached the kind of intensity that brought severe damage to several communities last year. There were only eight tornadoes in Virginia in all of 2016, and they all came on one day: Feb. 24. When the lengths of all the damage paths are added together, the tornadoes were on the ground for 79 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John Galt
|1,527,772
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|22 hr
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|23 hr
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|is it just me or are there a lot of tornados
|May 5
|ANON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC