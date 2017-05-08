Virginia is seeing more tornadoes tha...

Virginia is seeing more tornadoes than usual this year, but it's not a sign of a trend

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

But most of this year's tornadoes have been very brief, and none has reached the kind of intensity that brought severe damage to several communities last year. There were only eight tornadoes in Virginia in all of 2016, and they all came on one day: Feb. 24. When the lengths of all the damage paths are added together, the tornadoes were on the ground for 79 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min John Galt 1,527,772
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) 22 hr Lol 21
best places to live 23 hr Pembroke Pimp 2
News The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif... Mon Rebel 1
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 92
Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie May 5 Friend 1
is it just me or are there a lot of tornados May 5 ANON 1
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC