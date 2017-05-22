Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabi...

Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit suspended

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit has been suspended after the failing to properly comply with the permit's conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. According to the VDGIF, the SPCA staff involved in receiving a bald eagle that had to be euthanized after being shot in Chesapeake were working while their permits were suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min JCPete 1,534,711
military doc (Mar '16) Mon Big Daddy 3
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 845
Lost items May 21 JoAnn Lawson 3
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass May 20 Meyeras opensore 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
best places to live May 18 Todd 3
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC