Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit suspended
The Virginia Beach SPCA's Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit has been suspended after the failing to properly comply with the permit's conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. According to the VDGIF, the SPCA staff involved in receiving a bald eagle that had to be euthanized after being shot in Chesapeake were working while their permits were suspended.
