Vehicle fire damages Chesapeake home, displaces family of 4

21 hrs ago

Fire officials say it happened around 4:47 p.m. in the 2100 block of Chesterfield Loop. Crews got to the scene eight minutes later and found an SUV on fire just a few feet away from a two-story home.

