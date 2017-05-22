Residents Oppose Proposed Self-Storag...

Residents Oppose Proposed Self-Storage Facility in Chesapeake, VA

Mini Price Storage, a Virginia-based self-storage operator, intends to build a multi-story facility on a property in the Western Branch community of Chesapeake, Va., but residents appear to oppose the project. The development would require a zoning change from the McDonald Garden Center nursery, which is closing in July, according to the source.

